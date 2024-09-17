CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

One Dead In Nevada Midair

One aircraft landed safely, the other crashed at Minden-Tahoe.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

DCIM101MEDIADJI_0095.JPG

One person was killed and another injured following a midair collision between a Cessna 206 and Globe Swift at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Monday morning. Phases of flight were not immediately available but the 206, with just the pilot aboard, landed on the runway. The Swift crashed in a field.

The airport was closed but one runway was re-opened later in the day. The crash came three weeks after the fatal crash of an Air Cam at the airport. Two people died when the open cockpit homebuilt crashed shortly after takeoff on Aug. 20.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Whitaker To Explain FAA Role In Door Plug Mishap
Aviation NewsWhitaker To Explain FAA Role In Door Plug MishapRuss Niles
Weekend Crashes Kill Seven In Alaska
Aviation NewsWeekend Crashes Kill Seven In AlaskaRuss Niles
Textron Manufacturing SMS Approved
Aviation NewsTextron Manufacturing SMS ApprovedRuss Niles
DOJ Describes Violent Spree On Frontier Flight
Aviation NewsDOJ Describes Violent Spree On Frontier FlightRuss Niles
Tentative Deal Averts Air Canada Pilots’ Strike
Aviation NewsTentative Deal Averts Air Canada Pilots’ StrikeRuss Niles
Heart Aerospace Rolls Out 30-Seat Electric Regional Demonstrator
Aviation NewsHeart Aerospace Rolls Out 30-Seat Electric Regional DemonstratorRuss Niles