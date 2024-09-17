One Dead In Nevada Midair
One aircraft landed safely, the other crashed at Minden-Tahoe.
One person was killed and another injured following a midair collision between a Cessna 206 and Globe Swift at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Monday morning. Phases of flight were not immediately available but the 206, with just the pilot aboard, landed on the runway. The Swift crashed in a field.
The airport was closed but one runway was re-opened later in the day. The crash came three weeks after the fatal crash of an Air Cam at the airport. Two people died when the open cockpit homebuilt crashed shortly after takeoff on Aug. 20.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
