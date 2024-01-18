Secretary Of State’s USAF C-40 Grounded By Mechanical Issue

The military-modified Boeing 737 carrying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinkin experienced what officials described as a critical oxygen leak, just before its scheduled departure for Washington from the global summit in Davos, Switzerland. Blinken and his party were forced to take another aircraft home from Zurich. A State Department spokesperson told reporters the aircraft had suffered “a mechanical issue.”

CNN reported that a “smaller aircraft” transported Blinken and some members of his staff. Remaining staff members returned home on commercial flights.

The 737 is presumably an Air Force C-40B/C, described as a modified version of the 737-700, but with the wings and landing gear of the 737-800, winglets, auxiliary fuel tanks, and “a specialized interior with self-sustainment features and managed passenger communications.” It was not clear whether Blinken’s C-40 was the B or C model, the former of which is equipped with broadband data/video transmit-and-receive capability and clear-and-secure voice and data communication. According to the Air Force, “It gives combatant commanders the ability to conduct business anywhere around the world using on-board internet and local area network connections, improved telephones, satellites, television monitors, and facsimile and copy machines.” The C-40B variant is also equipped with a computer-based passenger data system. The C-40C variant can be configured to carry between 42 and 111 passengers, depending on the mission.

The basic C-40 interior includes a crew rest area, “distinguished visitor” compartment with berthing seats, two galleys, and business-class seating, according to the Air Force.

Blinken was expected back in Washington later today (Jan. 17).