Textron Aviation Signs Texan II Contract With Royal Thai Air Force

The Royal Thai Air Force has awarded Textron Aviation Defense a contract for an “Integrated Training System” designed to support operations at the Royal Thai Air Force Flying Training School at Kamphaeng Saen air base. The contract includes 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft, ground-based training systems for pilots and maintenance personnel, a mission planning and debrief system, spare parts and ground support equipment. The agreement is valued at $162 million.

“The Royal Thai Air Force operates one of the most advanced air forces in Asia Pacific and is a key U.S. security ally,” said Textron Aviation Defense Asia Pacific regional sales director Thomas Webster. “Their acquisition of the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Integrated Training System empowers their cadre of student pilots with a technological advantage throughout their flight training and prepares them for a successful transition to advanced fighter and attack aircraft.”

According to Textron Aviation, training for pilots and maintenance personnel is expected to begin in 2022. Delivery of the 12 Texan IIs is planned for between late 2022 and early 2023. Contract work and training will be conducted at Textron’s facilities in Wichita, Kansas.