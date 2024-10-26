NASA Chief Wants Musk Investigated
Bill Nelson says report of Musk’s conversations with Putin are concerning.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is calling for an investigation into SpaceX founder Elon Musk's alleged association with Russian President Vladimir Putin citing national security concerns. On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk and Putin have spoken over the phone multiple times since 2022. It said unnamed former government officials from the U.S., Europe and Russia reported that the two discussed a wide range of topics. "If it's true the have been multiple conversations with Elon Musk and the president of Russia, then that would be concerning, particularly for NASA and the Department of Defense.
Musk has security clearances because of his company's business with defense and intelligence agencies for SpaceX's launch business. The WSJ report said Putin asked Musk to delay switching on Starlink satellite Internet service in Taiwan as a favor to Chinese President Xi and the two also discussed personal matters, business and future technology. Musk has not responded to the report but the Kremlin said Musk and Putin have spoken on the phone but only once. AVweb asked Nelson about NASA's reliance on SpaceX during a video at AirVenture in July. Here's the whole interview.