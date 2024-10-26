NASA Chief Wants Musk Investigated

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is calling for an investigation into SpaceX founder Elon Musk's alleged association with Russian President Vladimir Putin citing national security concerns. On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk and Putin have spoken over the phone multiple times since 2022. It said unnamed former government officials from the U.S., Europe and Russia reported that the two discussed a wide range of topics. "If it's true the have been multiple conversations with Elon Musk and the president of Russia, then that would be concerning, particularly for NASA and the Department of Defense.