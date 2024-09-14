Alaska MAX Crew Rejects Takeoff In Runway Incursion

The NTSB and FAA are investigating a runway incursion at Nashville International Airport on Thursday in which an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX crew rejected its takeoff at about 130 knots when a Southwest 737-700 crossed the far end of the runway it was using. Both aircraft had been cleared by controllers and the Alaska crew made the decision to hit the brakes, flattening at least two main gear tires. It's not clear how close the two aircraft got.