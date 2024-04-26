NATA Challenges GAMI’s Assertion Of ‘Commercial Availability’ of G100UL

The National Air Transport Association (NATA) says General Aviation Modifications Inc.’s (GAMI) FAA-approved G100UL is not yet “commercially available” even though the licensed manufacturer of the unleaded avgas, Vitol Aviation, has more than a million gallons of it for sale. In a statement, the organization, which represents FBOs and fuel distributors, said that because G100UL has not been granted a consensus standard by ASTM International, it cannot be considered commercially available. “Because the FAA does not indemnify any entity in the supply chain for damages caused by fuel-related issues, fuel distributors and FBOs will similarly lack assurances that the unleaded fuel they are selling will not expose them to liability,” the statement says. “At present, G100UL is not commercially available for distribution and sale in the U.S. largely due to the fact it does not have an ASTM International product specification.”

GAMI founder George Braly has argued that an ASTM specification is not a prerequisite for commercial availability and the opposing positions take on new significance in California where an environmental group is trying to force several dozen FBOs to sell G100UL. The FBOs were signatories to a consent agreement that resulted from a suit by the Center for Environmental Health over leaded avgas in 2018. That agreement compels the FBOs to offer a lower lead alternative for sale as soon as one becomes “commercially available” and the CEH has sent letters to them all saying that G100UL must be offered.

NATA says it has heard from some of those FBOs who have taken the position that because it lacks an ASTM standard and hasn’t been properly tested and approved to be mixed with other fuels, G100UL is therefore not commercially available. “NATA’s understanding is that most distributors and FBOs do not believe that G100UL is “Commercially Available” as defined in the settlement and have provided a detailed response to CEH explaining their reasoning. NATA shares the position of these distributors and FBOs.” The stakes have also been raised somewhat in that there’s a bill working its way through the state legislature that would ban leaded avgas.

NATA is a member of the End Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) group and its president Curt Castagna is the co-chairman of EAGLE. The organization held a press briefing on Tuesday updating media and stakeholders on its efforts to find and transition to a suitable unleaded fuel.

AVweb has asked the Center for Environmental Health for comment on the question of commercial availability but has not received a response.