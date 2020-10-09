National Center For The Advancement Of Aviation Legislation Introduced

A bill to create a National Center for the Advancement of Aviation (NCAA) was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. The legislation, HR 8532, was sponsored by Representatives André Carson, D-Ind.; Don Young, R-Alaska; and Rick Larsen, D-Wash., all members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Aviation Subcommittee. In addition to providing a forum to facilitate industry collaboration, the NCAA would focus on aviation workforce development—including supporting the development and distribution of aviation- and aerospace-oriented curriculums—along with acting as a central repository for economic and safety data research.

“A National Center for the Advancement of Aviation would foster greater collaboration and technological innovation in U.S. airspace, help improve aviation safety, boost U.S. competitiveness in the global marketplace, and prepare the next generation workforce to meet the demands of the 21st century aviation economy,” said Larsen. “As Chair of the House Aviation Subcommittee, I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure the future of aviation remains bright.”

As previously reported by AVweb, a similar bill was introduced in the Senate last February by Senators James Inhofe, R-Okla., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. The proposal has received the support of more than 130 aviation organizations including the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA), Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).