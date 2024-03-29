Navy Announces Modified Contract For 17 New F/A-18 Super Hornets

The U.S. Navy has modified its multi-aircraft contract with Boeing for the remaining 17 F/A-18D/F Super Hornets. The Navy calls the $1.1 billion deal adjustment a “win.” Contract talks between Boeing and the Navy had stalled last year over pricing, which was bringing the cost per airframe closer to the tab for a fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-32C.

According to the contract announcement from the Navy, “This modification procures 10 [single-place] F/A-18F Lot 46 aircraft, as well as two F/A-18F and five [two-place] F/A-18E Lot 47 aircraft.”

Along with the 17 Super Hornets, the agreement includes a “technical data package,” including operation, maintenance, installation, and training data “in support of F/A-18 and [electronic surveillance variant] EA-18G sustainment efforts for the Navy.” Rear Adm. John Lemmon, the program executive officer for tactical aircraft, said in a statement “The technical data package was a crucial part of this negotiation; it is necessary for naval aviation’s operational readiness and post-production sustainment. The Super Hornet remains a predominant aircraft in the carrier air wing and will continue to provide significant combat capability into the 2040s.”