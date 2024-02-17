NBAA Launches Customs Tool For GA Airports

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) developed a new GA Airport Fact Sheet tool outlining critical port-of-entry details at more than 300 airports across the United States.

The tool consolidates hundreds of airport fact sheets created and distributed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) highlighting key information such as office hours, entrance and clearance service hours, contact details, landing permission protocols, and insights into the inspection procedures for GA aircraft entering the country.

“One of the biggest issues clearing customs for the GA community is that no two ports of entry are exactly alike”, said Brian Koester, CAM, NBAA director, flight operations and regulations. “There are many nuances in the procedures and processing standards at each airport, and that can be challenging when clearing customs, especially if you regularly use different airports as your entry point to the US.”

NBAA says it plans to update the archive as CBP publishes and revises new fact sheets. The tool is designed to be temporary, and users will be redirected to CBP’s official website once it is active.