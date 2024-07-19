New 50-Year Lease Guarantees Continued Operation Of Hawaii’s Dillingham Airfield

Hawaii’s Kawaihapai Airfield, also known as Dillingham Airfield, will continue operating for the next 50 years thanks to a new lease between state officials and the U.S. Army.

The long-term lease, which was introduced on July 5, ensures military training and several small aviation businesses can continue to operate simultaneously. For a decade, the airport’s future was uncertain as stakeholders had to work through lease-related issues. A degraded water system was a major point of contention and had halted negotiations for years. But with stakeholders reaching a new agreement, the airport is now eligible for federal grants and can begin to address much-needed infrastructure upgrades.

“This new 50-year lease will ensure Kawaihāpai Airfield remains open for commercial activities and will continue to serve as a critical economic resource for O‘ahu’s North Shore community,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “This was a collaborative effort that brought together the state, the Army Garrison Hawai‘i, Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, local businesses, elected officials and community members, all focused on a common goal of ensuring the continued operation of Kawaihāpai Airfield.”

The airport is home to some 26 tenants and 130 employees. It is an ideal hotspot for sightseeing tourism and is a central hub for aspiring pilots.

Governor Josh Green highlighted the importance of the agreement noting, “Kawaihāpai Airfield plays a significant role in aircraft training for civilians and the military, and a significant role in a healthy, diversified economy.”