NOAA Buying New Hurricane Hunters

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is buying two new C-130J hurricane hunter aircraft to replace the modified P-3s its been plowing through the worst weather on the planet for the past 50 years. The shiny new Hercs are being funded in part through a special appropriation in 2023 and they are, of course, much more than just hurricane viewing platforms

“NOAA is continuing to make critical investments to help protect lives and property,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “These new aircraft will be filled with state-of-the-art technology developed by NOAA and our partners, greatly enhancing our ability to gather critical data on hurricanes, atmospheric rivers and our changing climate.”