NOAA Buying New Hurricane Hunters

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is buying two new C-130J hurricane hunter aircraft to replace the modified P-3s its been plowing through the worst weather on the planet for the past 50 years. The shiny new Hercs are being funded in part through a special appropriation in 2023 and they are, of course, much more than just hurricane viewing platforms
“NOAA is continuing to make critical investments to help protect lives and property,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “These new aircraft will be filled with state-of-the-art technology developed by NOAA and our partners, greatly enhancing our ability to gather critical data on hurricanes, atmospheric rivers and our changing climate.”
But they'll get the most notoreity when they dive into swirls of clag that are causing increasing misery throughout the eastern half of the continent. NOAA says the data the P-3s greatly improve the accuracy of track and intensity forecasts. The techniques have been developed using the P-3s and the technology aboard the C-130s will capitalize on that experience. “NOAA is using our more than 50 years of experience gathering data on hurricanes and other atmospheric phenomena to enhance the capabilities of these specialized new aircraft," said NOAA aviation commander Rear Adm. Chad Cary.