NTSB: Chino Electra Took Off With Full Flaps

The NTSB says a Lockheed 12A Junior Electra that crashed on June 15 in Chino, California took off with full flaps despite warnings from ground crew. The vintage twin was taking part in a Father’s Day event and the flight was a rehearsal for a three-plane formation during the display later in the day. “During the engine start, the ground crew warned the flight crew with hand and arm signals that the flaps were extended,” the preliminary report says. “From the ground crews experience and observations with the accident airplane, they felt that the flaps were fully extended during taxi and the takeoff on runway 26R.”

The plane got no more than 300 feet above the ground before it pitched up, slewed left and crashed near the perimeter fence. The plane belonged to the Yanks Air Museum, which is based at Chino.