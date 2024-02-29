Oil pressure warning indicators preceded the Feb. 9 crash of a Bombardier Challenger 604, which killed both pilots in a dual engine failure according to a preliminary report from the NTSB.

Information retrieved from the flight data recorder revealed the crew received three Master Warnings within a span of seven seconds. The first warning, indicating a left engine oil pressure issue, occurred at 15:09:33, followed immediately by a similar warning for the right engine at 15:09:34, and finally, a general engine warning at 15:09:40. “The system alerted pilots with illumination of a ‘Master Warning’ light on the glareshield, a corresponding red message on the crew alerting system page and a triple chime voice advisory (‘Engine oil’),” noted the report. The oil pressure warnings would be among other indications of engine failure.

Approximately twenty seconds later, at 15:10:05, the aircraft was at an altitude of about 1,000 feet and a speed of 122 knots when the crew announced they had lost both engines and were making an emergency landing. Seconds later, with the aircraft’s altitude at 875 feet and a speed of 115 knots, the pilots transmitted they would not make the runway. At 15:10:47, ADS-B track data ended with the aircraft positioned directly above Interstate 75 near Naples, Florida.

Dashcam video showed the aircraft in a shallow left turn before leveling its wings and touching down aligned with traffic. The left main landing gear touched down first, and then the right main landing gear. Subsequently, the aircraft veered into the grass shoulder before impacting a concrete sound barrier where it became engulfed in fire.

Both pilots were highly experienced—accumulating a combined more than 35,000 hours of total flight time with nearly 3,000 hours in the make and model.

The NTSB said the information is preliminary and subject to further investigation.