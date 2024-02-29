Oil pressure warning indicators preceded the Feb. 9 crash of a Bombardier Challenger 604, which killed both pilots in a dual engine failure according to a preliminary report from the NTSB.
Information retrieved from the flight data recorder revealed the crew received three Master Warnings within a span of seven seconds. The first warning, indicating a left engine oil pressure issue, occurred at 15:09:33, followed immediately by a similar warning for the right engine at 15:09:34, and finally, a general engine warning at 15:09:40. “The system alerted pilots with illumination of a ‘Master Warning’ light on the glareshield, a corresponding red message on the crew alerting system page and a triple chime voice advisory (‘Engine oil’),” noted the report. The oil pressure warnings would be among other indications of engine failure.
Approximately twenty seconds later, at 15:10:05, the aircraft was at an altitude of about 1,000 feet and a speed of 122 knots when the crew announced they had lost both engines and were making an emergency landing. Seconds later, with the aircraft’s altitude at 875 feet and a speed of 115 knots, the pilots transmitted they would not make the runway. At 15:10:47, ADS-B track data ended with the aircraft positioned directly above Interstate 75 near Naples, Florida.
Dashcam video showed the aircraft in a shallow left turn before leveling its wings and touching down aligned with traffic. The left main landing gear touched down first, and then the right main landing gear. Subsequently, the aircraft veered into the grass shoulder before impacting a concrete sound barrier where it became engulfed in fire.
Both pilots were highly experienced—accumulating a combined more than 35,000 hours of total flight time with nearly 3,000 hours in the make and model.
The NTSB said the information is preliminary and subject to further investigation.
They almost pulled it off. To bad they had all of that fuel on board. Really quick thinking on the pilot’s part. About as good an effort as can be expected given the circumstances.
This is taking me back in time to my days at Lockheed. When a three engine L-1011 suffered failures of all three motors due to a loss of oil quantity and pressure. Airplane landed on one of the three motors while that motor was failing. They could not even taxi the airplane.
Could this be similar to the Challenger failure? We shall see.
Google Eastern flight 855
If they had just a little more altitude when the engines failed they might have made it. Very sad. What are the chances of both engines failing minutes before touchdown?
How does one have a dual engine oil pressure failure? Is there a single point of failure mode?
Only if you leave the same o-ring out of both engines.
Weird for sure. It’s got me wondering if there is some odd, improbable failure mode involving the oil replenishment system, possibly the manual selector valve the directs oil from the replenishment oil tank to the oil storage tank at either engine. That seems to be the only (obvious) overlap point between the two engines’ oiling systems.
As the first post pointed out , given the circumstances the pilots did the best they could. Kudos to the FA who got the passengers off the plane.
As a former CRJ pilot, Id like to point out at an oil pressure warning may be the result of an engine failure and not the cause of it. The two engines are very independent, so how do both fail at the same time? Bird strikes? Compressor stalls? Fuel contamination? Or perhaps it truly was an oil issue.