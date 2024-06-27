NTSB Sanctions Boeing For ‘Blatantly’ Violating Terms Of Agreement

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a statement this morning sanctioning Boeing for “blatantly” violating investigative regulations it agreed to as a party in the probe of the door-plug blowout in Portland, Oregon. The NTSB cited a Boeing media briefing on June 25 in which the manufacturer “provided non-public investigative information to the news media that NTSB had not verified or authorized for release. In addition, Boeing offered opinions and analysis on factors it suggested were causal to the accident.”
The statement continued, “In the briefing, Boeing portrayed the NTSB investigation as a search to locate the individual responsible for the door plug work. The NTSB is instead focused on the probable cause of the accident, not placing blame on any individual or assessing liability.”
Making public the investigative information and offering analysis of that information, the NTSB wrote, “are prohibited by the party agreement that Boeing signed when it was offered party status by the NTSB at the start of the investigation. As a party to many NTSB investigations over the past decades, few entities know the rules better than Boeing.”
The NTSB did not remove Boeing’s party status in the investigation, but it has lost access to investigative information, and the NTSB may subpoena relevant records as it continues the investigation. In addition, Boeing will be subpoenaed to appear at an investigative hearing on Aug. 6-7 in Washington, but the manufacturer will not be allowed to ask questions of other parties in the investigation.
And finally, the NTSB wrote, “Given that Boeing is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice [DOJ] in relation to its Deferred Prosecution Agreement stemming from Boeing’s interactions with the FAA prior to the Boeing MAX fatalities, the NTSB will be coordinating with the DOJ Fraud Division to provide details about Boeing’s recent unauthorized investigative information releases in the 737 MAX 9 door plug investigation.”
You just don’t want to get on the bad side of the FAA, I don’t care who you are, or, what you’re flying. It’s just not a good idea.
^^^ Yes, and the DOJ and the NTSB and purchasing airlines and the traveling public.
This seems to be evidence implicating the corporate culture at Boeing, possibly suggesting that in addition to the engineering and manufacturing side of the organization, the public relations department is operating with understandings that are not synchronized or sensitive to the mission of the corporation, or worse, that the mission of the corporation has so changed from what existed previously that the new culture has colored the entire entity into the entity that now exists.

or worse, that the mission of the corporation has so changed from what existed previously that the new culture has colored the entire entity into the entity that now exists.


Now you’ve got it. You’re seeing the full picture of what has transpired over decades of deliberate, selfish, self centered management. Make no mistake about it. Nothing was an accident, it was all deliberate. There is no recovery from this outside of wholesale replacement of management. There has to be a blood bath in a very quick way if there is any chance of survival. It is what it is.
What about the astronauts that are stuck at the ISS due to a flawed Starliner? If I was one of them, I’d let NASA know…”If it’s a Boeing, I ain’t going!” Send Elon to the rescue and scrap that piece of over priced, over weight, flawed piece of junk. AND… the taxpayers have paid for it!