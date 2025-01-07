Oklahoma Firm Working Toward ‘Perpetual Flight’

An Oklahoma City-based company says it's on the cusp of developing a solar-powered drone that will effectively never have to land. “We are developing what we believe is the world’s first operationally viable perpetual flight platform," said Barry Matsumori, COO of Skydweller Aero. The airliner-sized platform, with a wingspan greater than that of a 747, flew six times in 2024 from Stennis International Airport in Mississippi. Four of the flights were fully autonomous. The longest was 22.5 hours and the drone got as high as 33,000 feet.