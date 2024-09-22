One Killed In Warbird Collision
A CJ6 and Yak 52 collided in Lancaster, California.
One pilot died and another was uninjured after the midair collision of two warbirds in Lancaster, California early Sunday afternoon. The FAA confirmed the Yak 52 and Nanchang CJ6 came together over the city and the planes both came down in developed areas. The CJ6 pilot died at the scene and the Yak pilot reportedly walked away without a scratch.
The accident occurred about 12:50 p.m. and no further details of the circumstances were released. The pilots' identities have also been withheld. The Yak is registered Flights On! LLC in San Marcos, California and the CJ6 is registered to CRA Travel in Payson, Arizona.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
