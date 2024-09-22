CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

One Killed In Warbird Collision

A CJ6 and Yak 52 collided in Lancaster, California.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Photo credit SkyFox

One pilot died and another was uninjured after the midair collision of two warbirds in Lancaster, California early Sunday afternoon. The FAA confirmed the Yak 52 and Nanchang CJ6 came together over the city and the planes both came down in developed areas. The CJ6 pilot died at the scene and the Yak pilot reportedly walked away without a scratch.

The accident occurred about 12:50 p.m. and no further details of the circumstances were released. The pilots' identities have also been withheld. The Yak is registered Flights On! LLC in San Marcos, California and the CJ6 is registered to CRA Travel in Payson, Arizona.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Meal-Borne Mouse Forces Diversion
Aviation NewsMeal-Borne Mouse Forces DiversionRuss Niles
eVTOL SFAR Expected In October
Aviation NewseVTOL SFAR Expected In OctoberRuss Niles
Pilot Released By Papuan Rebels After 19 Months
Aviation NewsPilot Released By Papuan Rebels After 19 MonthsRuss Niles
NTSB Working To Streamline Drone Program
Aviation NewsNTSB Working To Streamline Drone ProgramAmelia Walsh
Alaska Airlines Finalizes Hawaiian Airlines Acquisition
Aviation NewsAlaska Airlines Finalizes Hawaiian Airlines AcquisitionAmelia Walsh
Boeing To Implement Furloughs Amid Strike As Estimated Losses Soar
Aviation NewsBoeing To Implement Furloughs Amid Strike As Estimated Losses SoarAmelia Walsh

Newsletter

Aviation news and product reviews for pilots from a fully independent online aviation news service.

Subscribe to our newsletter