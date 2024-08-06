Papua Rebels Kill New Zealand Helicopter Pilot

Separatists in the West Papua Liberation Army shot and killed a pilot for Indonesian aviation company PT Intan Angkasa Air Service after he had dropped off four passengers at the remote village of Alama. The passengers were not harmed because they were indigenous people from the village. Glen Malcolm Conning, a New Zealander, has been identified as the dead pilot by Faizal Ramadhani, a national police member and head of the joint security peace force in Papua. The helicopter was set on fire after Conning was killed. The killing comes as an escalation of the decades-long separatist movement in the resource-rich province, which is ruled by Indonesia.