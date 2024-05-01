Partying Pilot Grounded A Day Later, Canceling Flight

A partying pilot who had no alcohol in his system when he reported for his scheduled flight was grounded by Air Japan, forcing cancellation of the flight from Dallas to Tokyo last week. Various reports said the pilot was drinking and carrying on into the wee hours after landing in Dallas on Tuesday during a layover that lasted until late the following night. At one point police were called and the pilot was warned for disruptive behavior but not arrested.
He was scheduled to fly about 20 hours later and passed a sobriety test, but the airline was taking no chances. “We sincerely apologize to the customers who were involved in this flight cancellation. We are fully aware of the seriousness of this situation,” the airline said in a statement, promising to make sure it never happened again.
When I got my PPL in the mid-70’s, bottle-to-throttle was 8 hours. I just saw that some airlines now say 12 hours. Air Japan wanted another 8 hours. He must have been really plastered.
My opinion is that airline pilots are (and should be) held to a higher standard. That said, if he tested no alcohol, then there should be no issue.
When we were young our system could clear the alcohol in 20 hours but we were still lagged mentally if totally plastered… That pilot knew his limits perhaps too well.
With 200+ souls on board, “did not exceed the legal limit” and prepared to deal with an in flight emergency over the Pacific are two VERY different things. Kudos to the company for doing what was right and sending the right message.
My guess here, is that alcohol was not the problem. It was lack of sleep/rest.
The fundamental problem is that there is no test (blood, breath, or otherwise) for “Good Judgement”. We expect that someone in charge of the lives of everyone sitting behind him to have and exhibit it when on duty. The “Bottle to Breathalyzer” criteria is a poor substitute for “Behave Yourself”, and these modern-day Caesar’s Wives should know that they are being held to a higher standard.
Too bad we can’t make “legislating while impaired” as Draconian. That’s a far bigger problem, and not limited to alcohol.
“Legislating while impaired”, Love it! Good one. However, their impairment occurred at birth not due to a distilled/fermented product.
I agree with the ‘higher standard’ (and no pun intended) for student pilots up to the airlines… and more so for the airlines.
Time to grow up and stop drinking.
AirJapan doesn’t have a scheduled flight to Dallas. Was this a charter?
Okay so we know by this story that there was no alcohol “on board”. There’s a long list of other mind altering substances that could have caused this pilot’s behavioral changes. If they aren’t being tested for, and are being used, was it 8 hours, 12 hours or right before that next flight….
There is more to “8 hours between botlle and throttle” “you also can not be under the influence …”
Without knowing what really happened how can you say what he drank? He might be a real lightweight and becomes an a@@hole after two drinks.