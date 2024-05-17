Patty Wagstaff Stars In Recently Released Apple Vision App

Sporty’s Pilot Shop recently released its Aerobatics with Patty Wagstaff app optimized for the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality device. Sporty’s says the app offers pilots and aviation enthusiasts a “safe and engaging pathway to experience the complexities of aerobatic flight maneuvers through immersive 360-degree video.”

The app enables users to virtually experience what it would be like to sit in the cockpit with Wagstaff through loops, rolls and spins. Sporty’s said, “This virtual capability brings dynamic aerial maneuvers to life, allowing pilots to learn from a safe, secure location. Beyond the basic maneuvers, the app includes a full airshow routine, performed by Wagstaff, allowing users to experience the proper sequence of competition aerobatic flying.”

Of course, the physical experience of pulling positive and negative G-forces is missing from the experience. But experiencing the sight picture and being able to practice maneuvers in safety can provide solid background for later aerobatic training, as well as a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

Sporty’s President John Zimmerman said, “We’re optimistic that the Apple Vision Pro will continue offering capabilities that could significantly enhance both flight training and flying experiences.” Apple Vision Pro customers can download the app for free from the App Store.