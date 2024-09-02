Last Mars Waterbomber To Be Trucked To Arizona Museum

One of the enduring mysteries of the summer aviation news cycle was just how the world's largest flying boat was going to get to one of the country's most land-locked museums but that may have been solved. The folks who keep the A-26K "Special Kay" flying posted on Facebook Sunday that the massive Philippine Mars, which has no landing gear, will be flown from its current base on Sproat Lake on Canada's Vancouver Island to Lake Roosevelt, Arizona's largest body of water. It will then be dismantled and trucked 150 miles to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson where it will join about 400 other historically significant aircraft.

A total of seven Mars were built for the Navy and most were used for long-range cargo service, mainly to Hawaii. The four surviving airframes were retired in the 1950s and sold to a consortium of B.C. forest companies who converted them to self-loading waterbombers. One was lost in a fire, another in a crash and Coulson Air Tankers, of Port Alberni, bought the last two. Philippine sister ship Hawaii Mars fought the type's last wildfire in 2015.