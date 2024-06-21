Picture Of The Week Entries Needed

Russ Niles
Each week we feature the best photos from our readers but we’re running low on entries. Got some great art? Use the attached form to fill up our entry bucket again and let 100,000 Avweb readers see what you’ve captured.

Picture of the Week Contest Form

  • Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png, Max. file size: 1 MB.
    File limit: 1MB

  • For example: Have you made any digital manipulations to this photo?
    (If you’ve cleaned it up or composited it in PhotoShop, let us know.)
    What sort of camera did you use?
    Where did you shoot the photo?

    A quick note for submitters: If you’ve got several photos that you feel are “POTW” material, your best bet is to submit them one-a-week! That gives your photos a greater chance of seeing print on AVweb, and it makes the selection process a little easier on us, too. 😉

    A Reminder About Copyrights:
    Please take a moment to consider the source of your image before submitting to our “Picture of the Week” contest. If you did not take the photo yourself, ask yourself if you are indeed authorized to release publication rights to AVweb. If you’re uncertain, consult the POTW Rules or send us an e-mail.

    I have read and agree to the rules that apply to POTW submissions. I certify that I am the photographer of this image or have express permission from the copyright holder to release publication rights to AVweb as provided in Rule #2.

  • Typing your name here serves as an electronic signature, indicating that you have read our submission guidelines and certify that you are authorized to release copyright for this image.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

