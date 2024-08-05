Pilot’s Arrest Cancels Flight

Frontier Airlines has confirmed that it canceled a flight on Saturday because one of the pilots was arrested on the flight deck. Seymour Walker, 45, was arrested on a family violence warrant after the plane landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Walker was supposed to fly the next leg to Dallas. “The activity occurred prior to the start of boarding for Flight 3195 scheduled from IAH to Dallas Forth Worth (DFW). A replacement crew member was not immediately available and therefore the flight was canceled.”

The police put some effort into arranging the arrest. They knew he was scheduled for the inbound flight and they were waiting for it at the gate. They waited until all the passengers were off before they went down the bridge to arrest Walker “without incident.” Passengers got refunds, credits or seats on the next available flight.