Pilots Battle Torrance Airport Noise Restrictions

In order to appease disgruntled neighbors and minimize noise pollution, the City of Torrance, California has implemented strict noise abatement procedures for aircraft operators at Torrance Municipal Airport, Zamperini Field (KTOA).

New procedures include banning certain noisy aircraft from operating on the field as well as making no distinction between VFR and IFR operations—meaning pilots who are likely to violate the City’s noise standards while departing IFR must wait for better weather conditions in order to depart VFR.

The city says operations are being monitored by the Noise Abatement Office with the goal of voluntary compliance by issuing Notice of Violation letters, conducting noise tests performed by pilots and staff, and engaging in outreach efforts. However, if voluntary compliance is not achieved, enforcement such as denying a pilot airport usage may be considered.

The system shows that 54 individuals filed 27,000 airport complaints in 2023. The most complaints came from a vocal coalition of residents called the Coalition for Torrance Airport Reform (COTAR). The group argued that flight activity at the airport has increased some 55 percent in the last two years compared with the annual average from 2010-2020. COTAR claims it has no intention to shut down the airport but rather calls for initiatives such as ending flight training over residential areas, reducing airport operations, enforcing noise violations, and eliminating lead from the airport.