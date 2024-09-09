Pricey Warbirds On Sale

Two priceless vintage aircraft are up for sale and their asking price is correspondingly lofty. A rare CF-104 Starfighter in flying condition is being offered by a non-profit for $4.25 million and one of a handful of flying Nakajima A6M-2 Zero fighters is on the block for $5 million. The Zero, offered by Platinum Fighter Sales was pulled from the jungle of the Solomon Islands in 1965. It was built in 1941 and shot down on Feb. 4, 1943. The rebuild took decades and involved 60,000 man hours including the manufacture of 14,000 parts. Everything is faithfully restored except the engine which was swapped for a more reliable and serviceable Pratt and Whitney 1830 radial. It has 362.6 flight hours on it.