CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Pricey Warbirds On Sale

It took 60,000 manhours to restore this Zero.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Two priceless vintage aircraft are up for sale and their asking price is correspondingly lofty. A rare CF-104 Starfighter in flying condition is being offered by a non-profit for $4.25 million and one of a handful of flying Nakajima A6M-2 Zero fighters is on the block for $5 million. The Zero, offered by Platinum Fighter Sales was pulled from the jungle of the Solomon Islands in 1965. It was built in 1941 and shot down on Feb. 4, 1943. The rebuild took decades and involved 60,000 man hours including the manufacture of 14,000 parts. Everything is faithfully restored except the engine which was swapped for a more reliable and serviceable Pratt and Whitney 1830 radial. It has 362.6 flight hours on it.

The Starfighter was built under license by Canadair and the type was used as a nuclear attack aircraft in Europe. This airplane was assigned to the RCAF test squadron before being sold to the Norwegian Air Force and retired in 1982. It was eventually bought by the company that became Starfighters Aerospace which flies three Starfighters mostly in advanced flight testing contracts for government and private operators. The company has been phasing out its Canadian 104s in favor of newer Italian built models and this one was donated to a Florida-based charity which is selling it.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Canadian Search And Rescue Can Now Track Cell Phones
Aviation NewsCanadian Search And Rescue Can Now Track Cell PhonesRuss Niles
Pilots, Including Local Mayor, Lament Likely Loss Of Beloved Washington Airport
Aviation NewsPilots, Including Local Mayor, Lament Likely Loss Of Beloved Washington AirportRuss Niles
Starliner Lands At White Sands
Aviation NewsStarliner Lands At White SandsRuss Niles
Texas Woman’s University Launches Flight Program
Aviation NewsTexas Woman’s University Launches Flight ProgramAmelia Walsh
Boeing Starliner Set For Uncrewed Return To Earth Friday
Aviation NewsBoeing Starliner Set For Uncrewed Return To Earth FridayAmelia Walsh
Baltimore Man Detained For Allegedly Trying To Steal Aircraft
Aviation NewsBaltimore Man Detained For Allegedly Trying To Steal AircraftAmelia Walsh