SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn Mission Launches

Technology entrepreneur and space/aviation enthusiast Jared Isaacman launched Tuesday (September 10) on the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission. Powered by a Falcon 9 rocket, Polaris Dawn is the first of three privately-funded flights. Isaacman is joined by fellow crewmembers Scott “Kidd” Poteet, a close friend and retired USAF pilot, along with SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon.

Dubbed “Resilience,” the spacecraft has already bested the distance any human has traveled into space since the 1970s NASA Apollo program. The crew, protected from heightened radiation levels by their extravehicular-activity space suits, has already reached the Van Allen belt region.

Having already performed more than 40 scientific experiments at the mission’s peak altitude of 700 kilometers (435 miles), the crew anticipates participating in the first privately-sponsored extravehicular activity (EVA) excursion in history tomorrow (September 12) – Day 3 of the mission. Because Resilience is not configured with an air lock, the entire cabin must be depressurized for the space walk. So all four crewmembers must secure their space suits even though only Isaacman and Gillis plan to exit the spacecraft.