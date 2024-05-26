RAF Pilot Dies In Spitfire Crash

Likely for the first time in decades, an active-duty Royal Air Force pilot died in the crash of a Spitfire on Saturday. Squadron Leader Mark Long was taking part in a display by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby in northwest England. The aircraft reportedly suffered an engine failure on takeoff and came down in a field about 1:20 p.m. local time. It flipped and ended up within a few feet of a house. “It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today. “The pilot’s family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is based at Coningsby and participates in airshows and flypasts throughout the country as a tribute to the wartime exploits of British and Allied pilots. The unit had six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C-47 and two Chipmunks used for training. They’re all flown by frontline RAF pilots. Long was a former Typhoon fighter pilot and had been flying with the display squadron for four years. The crash airplane was a LF.XVIe model and was built in 1944.
Sad news indeed.
It was dangerous at the time; more so some 80 years later.
Hate to say it but like WWI aircraft, It may be time to retire these mechanical relics.
‘Flying is hypnotic and all pilots are willing victims to the spell.’
– Ernest K. Gann
He also said that we all pay a price for motion.
Everything is dangerous!
But in a well maintained WWII aircraft
Flown by a competent pilot
One can stay inside the envelope
Sad to read about. And yes, they are “dangerous”. But that is a global assessment lacking specifics. Ya gotta specify the specific danger, the specific minimization and prevention techniques employed, including pilot proficiency before you make the generalization. In comparison, people die in Cessna 150’s and 172’s and Beech Bonanza’s…all due to varying conditions and different factors. And you can never dismiss “luck”: the unpredictable factors that contribute to outcomes.
A double tragedy for sure. My sincere condolences to the family of the pilot.