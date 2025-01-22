Nehls Takes the Left Seat of House Aviation Subcommittee

U.S. Representative Troy Nehls (R-TX-22) has been named chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation. The committee is responsible for overseeing civil aviation, including matters of safety, infrastructure, labor, commerce, and international issues.

Having served in the House since 2021, the former law-enforcement officer is known for having supported legislation to extend the retirement age for airline pilots to 67. He has received support from the Regional Airline Association for championing small community air service.

The aviation subcommittee oversees all FAA programs except research work and traditionally has jurisdiction over the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).