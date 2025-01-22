Nehls Takes the Left Seat of House Aviation Subcommittee
U.S. Rep from Texas is known for his work on aviation issues
U.S. Representative Troy Nehls (R-TX-22) has been named chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation. The committee is responsible for overseeing civil aviation, including matters of safety, infrastructure, labor, commerce, and international issues.
Having served in the House since 2021, the former law-enforcement officer is known for having supported legislation to extend the retirement age for airline pilots to 67. He has received support from the Regional Airline Association for championing small community air service.
The aviation subcommittee oversees all FAA programs except research work and traditionally has jurisdiction over the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Nehls said, "At such a critical time for our nation’s aviation industry, I look forward to working with [House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee] Chairman [Sam] Graves [R-Mo.] and my colleagues to advance policies that promote safety and improve efficiency within America’s aviation industry.” He added, “As chairman, I will ensure the FAA implements the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 effectively and efficiently and dig deeper into aviation issues."