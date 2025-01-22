NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Nehls Takes the Left Seat of House Aviation Subcommittee

U.S. Rep from Texas is known for his work on aviation issues

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX-22), chair of the U.S. House aviation subcommittee

U.S. Representative Troy Nehls (R-TX-22) has been named chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation. The committee is responsible for overseeing civil aviation, including matters of safety, infrastructure, labor, commerce, and international issues.

Having served in the House since 2021, the former law-enforcement officer is known for having supported legislation to extend the retirement age for airline pilots to 67. He has received support from the Regional Airline Association for championing small community air service.

The aviation subcommittee oversees all FAA programs except research work and traditionally has jurisdiction over the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Nehls said, "At such a critical time for our nation’s aviation industry, I look forward to working with [House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee] Chairman [Sam] Graves [R-Mo.] and my colleagues to advance policies that promote safety and improve efficiency within America’s aviation industry.” He added, “As chairman, I will ensure the FAA implements the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 effectively and efficiently and dig deeper into aviation issues."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Cirrus Relaunches ‘Approach’ Learning Application
Aviation NewsCirrus Relaunches ‘Approach’ Learning ApplicationMark Phelps
Korean Airport Exec Dead Of Suicide After Jeju Air Crash
Aviation NewsKorean Airport Exec Dead Of Suicide After Jeju Air CrashMark Phelps
Presidential Transition’s Big Changes Could Impact Aviation
Aviation NewsPresidential Transition’s Big Changes Could Impact AviationMark Phelps
Lead Lawsuit Targets Expect $10,000 Legal Bill, Launch GoFundMe
Aviation NewsLead Lawsuit Targets Expect $10,000 Legal Bill, Launch GoFundMeRuss Niles
Ukraine Drones Strike Russian Aircraft Factory
Aviation NewsUkraine Drones Strike Russian Aircraft FactoryMark Phelps
Cirrus Operator Hopscotch Air Joins FAA/ACSF Safety Program
Aviation NewsCirrus Operator Hopscotch Air Joins FAA/ACSF Safety ProgramMark Phelps