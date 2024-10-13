Report Says Mystery Drones Flew Over Sensitive Military Sites

A Chinese student at the University of Minnesota has been sentenced to six months in federal prison after authorities found pictures of navy ships under construction on a drone he abandoned near a Norfolk shipyard. But what authorities couldn't determine is whether Fengyun Shi had anything to do with a spate of drone incursions over hypersensitive military installations in Virginia and Nevada in late 2023. The Wall Street Journal stitched together a story from unnamed government sources, police records, court documents and social media photos that alleges drone swarms flew over Langley Air Force Base in Virginia over 17 nights last December and two months earlier at the Energy Department's Nevada Security Site near Las Vegas. The story says senior military officials saw the drones but no action was taken because it's against the law to shoot them down unless they pose an imminent threat.

Shi entered the picture Jan. 6 when people in Newport News noticed him trying to free a drone that was stuck in a tree. They called police and he was questioned by officers who ultimately suggested Shi ask the fire department to retrieve his drone. Instead, he immediately returned his rented car, took a train to Washington, D.C., and flew to Oakland, California. The drone fell out of the tree on its own, and police found aerial pictures of a shipyard owned by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), which builds nuclear submarines and Ford Class aircraft carriers.