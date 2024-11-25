Rock Formation Fooled Earhart Searchers
Nature pulled a fast one with this rock formation in an airplane shape that was mistaken for Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan’s Lockheed Electra.
Aviation's most enduring mystery remains just that. The company that was so sure it had found Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan's Lockheed Electra now say the airplane shape they spotted on sonar was a diabolically arranged natural rock formation. “Talk about the cruelest formation ever created by nature,” said Tony Romeo, CEO of ocean exploration company Deep Sea Vision, told CNN. “It’s almost like somebody did set those rocks out in this nice little pattern of her plane, just to mess with somebody out there looking for her.”
With some fanfare last January the company released sonar images of what looked like an Electra planform on the seabed about 100 miles from Howland Island. The island was Earhart's and Noonan's destination when they went mission on a circumnavigation flight in 1937.