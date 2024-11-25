Rock Formation Fooled Earhart Searchers

Aviation's most enduring mystery remains just that. The company that was so sure it had found Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan's Lockheed Electra now say the airplane shape they spotted on sonar was a diabolically arranged natural rock formation. “Talk about the cruelest formation ever created by nature,” said Tony Romeo, CEO of ocean exploration company Deep Sea Vision, told CNN. “It’s almost like somebody did set those rocks out in this nice little pattern of her plane, just to mess with somebody out there looking for her.”