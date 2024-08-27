Pilatus Plans 17-Acre Facility In Florida

Rick Piccolo, President and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, said, “This endeavor involves a substantial investment of tens of millions of dollars in facility development, which will result in the creation of over 300 skilled positions, offering lucrative opportunities and making a significant economic impact. Given the previously announced commitment by Manatee Technical College to build an Airframe & Powerplant school on the airport, this agreement will provide local employment opportunities for those graduates right here in the Sarasota/Bradenton area. Pilatus has expressed admiration for the airport's planned Aviation Ecosystem, which includes education and training facilities.” According to the Pilatus statement, Florida and the U.S. East Coast represent the highest concentration of Pilatus aircraft operations, sales and service activity in the world. There are currently more than 2,250 Pilatus aircraft in operation in North and South America. “In 2022,” Pilatus said, “more than 6,200 Pilatus flight operations were conducted in the state of Florida, alone.”