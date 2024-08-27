Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Cyberattack Cripples SeaTac Airport

Multiple computer system failures crippled SeaTac Airport over the weekend.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Airline agents are filling out baggage tags by hand as a cyberattack continues to plague SeaTac Airport's computer systems. The attack was apparently launched on Saturday against the Seattle Port Authority, which runs the airport. It led to numerous delays and cancellations over the weekend. As of Monday, there was no end in sight and no prediction on when operations would return to normal.

Airlines with independent computer systems are less affected than those that share gates with other airlines and depend on the SeaTac system. The baggage system was among the most severely affected because the barcode scanners that are fundamental to its operation are all down. Alaska Airlines says it has 7,000 bags that didn't travel with their owners to sort and get on their way. Extra staff have been brought in to deal with the workload and the numbers of delays and cancellations have steadily declined. TSA and FAA operations have not been affected.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Sport Pilot Hall Of Fame Inductees Named
Aviation NewsSport Pilot Hall Of Fame Inductees NamedRuss Niles
Polaris Dawn Launch Pushed To Wednesday
Aviation NewsPolaris Dawn Launch Pushed To WednesdayRuss Niles
Autonomous Caravan Logs 3,900 Miles In Air Force Exercise
Aviation NewsAutonomous Caravan Logs 3,900 Miles In Air Force ExerciseRuss Niles
NASA, magniX Electrify Vintage Airliner
Aviation NewsNASA, magniX Electrify Vintage AirlinerRuss Niles
Flight School Owner Who Allegedly Stiffed Students Facing Jail
Aviation NewsFlight School Owner Who Allegedly Stiffed Students Facing JailRuss Niles
Booking Feature Allows Women To Pick Seats Beside Other Women
Aviation NewsBooking Feature Allows Women To Pick Seats Beside Other WomenRuss Niles