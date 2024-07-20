Seattle Avionics Ends Lifetime Subscription Memberships For FlyQ EFB

In an email to its members, Seattle Avionics, the company behind the FlyQ electronic flight bag app, announced it would be canceling all lifetime subscriptions to the software.

The company explained that it would be investing more into its product development which necessitated changes to the Lifetime subscription program.

Seattle Avionics highlighted the recent releases of its FlyQ EFB 6.8 and 6.9 earlier this year which addressed nearly 50 defects including app crashes and usability issues. They also introduced a new version of the app, FlyQ+ EFB version 7.0, which the company says includes industry-leading new features such as more detailed weather briefings, background flight recording, and simplified flight planning among other upgrades.

Because of the new enhancements, Seattle Avionics said changes needed to be made to lifetime subscriptions. According to the email, all lifetime customers can use the new FlyQ+ EFB 7.0 for 30 days. Within this period, they can upgrade to an annual subscription with a one-time 25% discount to continue using FlyQ+ EFB 7.0 and future updates. After 30 days, those who do not upgrade can download FlyQ EFB Legacy 6.9.1 and use it for a year before it is discontinued.

Several users of the app expressed frustration over the changes.

Seattle Avionics did not immediately respond to email and phone enquiries left after hours on Friday.