Six Killed In California Helicopter Crash

The CEO of one of Africa’s largest banks and members of his family were among the six people killed in Super Bowl-related helicopter crash on Friday. Herbert Wigwe, who headed up Access Bank in Nigeria was killed along with his wife and son. Abimola Ogunbanjo, former head of the Nigeria Stock Exchange also died along with the two pilots of the Airbus EC130 when the helicopter went down in the Mojave Desert near the California/Nevada border.

The flight was headed to Boulder City, Nevada from Palm Springs and it’s thought the passengers were going to the Super Bowl. It was raining mixed with snow at the time of the accident. The helicopter took off about 8:30 p.m. and crashed about 10 p.m.