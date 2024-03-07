Skyborne Adds 20 More Piper Pilot 100i Trainers To Its Order

Vero Beach, Florida flight academy Skyborne has ordered an additional 20 Piper Pilot 100i trainers. The new agreement will supplement an initial order for 11 Pilot 100is. Deliveries began in November 2023 as part of a multiyear agreement. The new deal is valued at $8 million, according to Skyborne.

Skyborne CEO Lee Woodward said, “Over the last three years, Skyborne’s U.S. footprint has grown exponentially as demand for airline-focused pilot training continues to rise. Piper has been crucial to helping us meet this need. We are proud to be supporting a Florida-based company that aligns with our values of trust and quality, and we look forward to seeing our fleet expand to more than 80 Piper aircraft.”

Dan Peterson, Skyborne’s managing director, added, “By expanding our Pilot 100i order, we’re investing in aircraft we trust to be safe, professional and reliable as we grow for the future. From our FAA Part 141 programs to the Propel Flight Academy by Delta, the Pilot 100i is central to delivering world-class pilots for our airline partners.”