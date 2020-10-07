Southwest Seeking Wage Concessions to Avoid Furloughs

With the closing of CARES Act subsidies on Oct. 1 and the announcement today from the White House that further negotiations for COVID-driven economic relief will be held until after the November election, airlines are among the industries scrambling for survival. Among them is Southwest, which has never had to furlough staff but is now seeking a 10 percent pay cut to help it remain afloat. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly says that non-union employees will see this pay cut in 2021 while the airline is seeking union approval for additional cost-saving measures next year. This comes after an aggressive effort to induce early retirement and voluntary separations this year. Domestic flying is expected to recover slowly over the next year, though it is expected to fare better than international traffic, which is looking unlikely to recover substantially in 2021.
In an effort to control costs, Kelly has reduced his salary to zero after an earlier pay cut, while other members of the management team will take an immediate 10 percent pay cut. Kelly says that these concessions may not be necessary if Congress provides another round of economic support, but that seems to be a long shot as the November election looms and other issues have dominated the news cycle. American and United have announced a total of 32,000 furloughs after the CARES Act support ended a week ago, and other less financially stable airlines expected to make cuts in staff and flights, and accelerate retirement of older, less efficient aircraft.
“We had hoped the federal government would again move swiftly” to provide a second round of support, Kelly said in a video message. “But they have not. And that is disappointing. We’ve lobbied hard and have tremendous support for extending the PSP [payroll support program]. So it’s frustrating that we have yet to see legislative action. In the meantime, our country needs us to keep flying, which means we keep burning cash every day.”
If I could single out one airline to receive a taxpayer subsidy during this mess, it would certainly be SWA. They have always treated the customer fairly and with respect. Their fares are excellent, service with a smile, and during this virus mess they still have the middle seat blocked through at least November. Thank you SWA. Wish I could help you.
For the most of the rest of you, although I love airplanes and pilots, you other companies can stick it as far as the taxpayers continuing to provide subsidy for nothing now except wages for no work. You figure it out. When you were fat, you screwed the customer over in every way you could conceive and get away with. No, I won’t go into listing the additional fee after fee after fee you have tacked on each fight, including even a seat to use. For me, you want my taxes now to continue doing more of the same, not from me if I have any say.
You should have a couple of conversations with SWA employees though regarding what they are subjected to in order to provide you all of that service with a smile before you shower that company with any additional accolades. From the accounts that I have read it is far from the happiest place on earth to work.
I hope that is more isolated than universal within the company. I know a few SWA folks, and they are pretty much happy campers with the company…..as much as work can be a delightful experience anyhow.
No company broaches such topics with their employees unless they’ve got an ace in the hole. Airline Unions are among the most potent collective bargaining entities in the U.S. The ALPA in particular will flight to their last codicil to prevent furloughs, wage concessions or reductions in benefits for their members. I’ve always admired Southwest for their scrappy business model, which commenced with the “No Frills” concept of the 1970s. They’ve amassed an amazing safety record, and their domestic market share is second to none. Maybe Southwest should consider how their people have worked so diligently to make their company number one in America before they cut their compensation.