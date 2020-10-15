Eight Countries Sign Artemis Accords

In partnership with seven other nations, the United States signed an agreement on Tuesday designed to establish the principles that will guide cooperation among international participants in NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program. Rooted in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, the principles laid out in the Artemis Accords include a commitment to peaceful exploration, transparency and interoperability among signatories, an agreement to render emergency assistance, preservation of space heritage and public release of scientific information. The Accords also outline benefits and responsibilities associated with extracting resources in space.
“Artemis will be the broadest and most diverse international human space exploration program in history, and the Artemis Accords are the vehicle that will establish this singular global coalition,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “With today’s signing, we are uniting with our partners to explore the Moon and are establishing vital principles that will create a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space for all of humanity to enjoy.”
NASA’s Artemis program is aiming to land “the first woman and next man” on the Moon in 2024 with an eye toward a crewed mission to Mars. In addition to the U.S., the countries that signed the Artemis Accords (PDF) were Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The Accords will remain open for future signatories.
Why? It’s insanely expensive and nothing is there. Just go to Mars if the plan is to go to Mars; THAT IS WHAT THE SPACE STATION was supposed to figure out.
NASA’s Mars goals are nothing but marketing and aspiration. There’s no plan or funding to go to Mars, so they are stretching the budget as far as they can – an Apollo re-run including a mini space station.
You’re spot on by pointing out the lack of funding, and this really goes to the core of most of the frustrations people have with NASA. NASA has many admirable goals, now and over the last 30 years. The main problem they’ve had though is that the Executive branch has assigned many lofty goals through the years, but Congress hasn’t provided enough funding to make these programs viable. Plenty of money for studies and development which do create needed jobs, but never enough to make the programs workable from a flight perspective. That was Constellation’s problem, and they’ve poured much more funding into the current SLS program, but it still only has enough funding for ONE launch per year.
And why in the universe go to Mars. Freezing cold, bone dry and with cancernogenic dust everywhere. It is difficult enough (and expensive enough) maintaining stations in Antartica…
Arthur, I don’t believe “nothing there” is an accurate description of the moon. The moon has water reserves in abundance as ice trapped in the solar exclusion zones near the poles. (Ice in the permanent shade at the bottom of deep craters.) The moon also has “rare” metals like titanium in greater abundance than found on earth. The moon has caves that could be easily made into livable spaces by plugging the entrance and pressurizing the space inside. Moon dust makes excellent concrete.
If you’re going to explore the solar system, the moon, with it’s lower gravity, makes a better jumping off point than the earth.
Until the problem with the degradation of the human body in zero “g” is solved, it is unlikely we will be able to go to Mars, or anywhere else other than the Moon.