NASA Names Artemis Team

NASA has chosen 18 astronauts who will train for missions on and around the Moon as part of the agency’s Artemis program. The Artemis Team was introduced by Vice President Mike Pence during the eighth National Space Council meeting at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday. The program aims to land the first woman and the next man on the moon in 2024 with an eye toward establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon by the end of the decade.

“Walking on the lunar surface would be a dream come true for any one of us, and any part we can play in making that happen is an honor,” said Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester. “I am proud of this particular group of men and women and know that any of them would do an outstanding job representing NASA and the United States on a future Artemis mission.”

The program’s first crewed mission, Artemis II, is currently slated for 2022. Specific mission assignments have not been announced. Astronauts selected for the Artemis Team are Joe Acaba, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Matthew Dominick, Victor Glover, Woody Hoburg, Jonny Kim, Christina Koch, Kjell Lindgren, Nicole Mann, Anne McClain, Jessica Meir, Jasmin Moghbeli, Kate Rubins, Frank Rubio, Scott Tingle, Jessica Watkins and Stephanie Wilson. According to NASA, additional members will be added to the team as needed.