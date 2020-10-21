NASA OSIRIS-REx Completes Asteroid Touch-And-Go

NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft successfully made contact with asteroid Bennu on Tuesday. The purpose of the brief touch-and-go, the first of its kind accomplished by NASA, was to collect a sample from the asteroid’s surface. Sample collection was conducted using a sampling arm, called the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which fired a burst of nitrogen gas to stir up dust and pebbles for the collection mechanism to capture.

“After over a decade of planning, the team is overjoyed at the success of today’s sampling attempt,” said OSIRIS-REx principal investigator at the University of Arizona in Tucson Dante Lauretta. “Even though we have some work ahead of us to determine the outcome of the event – the successful contact, the TAGSAM gas firing, and back-away from Bennu are major accomplishments for the team. I look forward to analyzing the data to determine the mass of sample collected.”

According to NASA, it will take about a week to confirm that the sample collected meets the 60-gram minimum the team is aiming for. If not, a second collection attempt will be made in January. OSIRIS-REx was launched on Sept. 8, 2016 and is expected to return to Earth on Sept. 24, 2023. Bennu is currently more than 200 million miles from Earth.