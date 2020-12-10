Starship Completes High-Altitude Test Flight, Explodes During Landing (UPDATED)

SpaceX’s latest Starship prototype exploded during landing following a successful high-altitude flight test on Wednesday. The uncrewed prototype, serial number 8 (SN8), flew for 6 minutes 42 seconds, completing a series of planned maneuvers and returning to the landing pad before the crash. The test took place at SpaceX’s facility in Cameron County, Texas.
“Successful ascent, switchover to header tanks & precise flap control to landing point!” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter. “Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed!”
According to SpaceX, test objectives for the flight included evaluating how SN8’s three Raptor engines perform, the overall aerodynamic entry capabilities of the vehicle and how it manages propellant transition. In keeping with its testing philosophy, the company has at least two additional prototypes built and ready to go. As previously reported by AVweb, SpaceX has lost a number of other Starship prototypes during testing.
More than two additional prototypes ready to follow up. One appears ready to roll to the pad, but there are 7 more in various stages of completion behind that one as well. A very hardware-rich test program.
Kate, with all due respect, your headline announcing the explosion on landing but nothing else while true does not accurately reflect the main part of the story. Your headline is worthy of the unwashed press, not an aviation publication. The main part of the story is that the prototype actually generated sought after data and demonstrated aerodynamic controllability. Your headline should have pointed to that. Personally I’m ambivalent regarding Mars exploration, but watching the technology develop is riveting and thanks to SpaceX we actually can watch it as it happened, successes and failures alike.
Absolutely. I watched the test in its entirety as well as the ones leading up to it and fully understood the depth of success of this test. I then turned on the Nightly News and Lester Holt showed it as a tremendous explosive failure. I chalked that up to typical news sensationalism. I do expect more from AvWeb, though.
I agree hold heartedly with John statement. excellent narrative pointing out the main reason for the launch had been glossed over.
It will be interesting to learn about the performance of the raptor engines during this test. Wondering if the cutoff of the two raptor engines happened in succession as fuel levels reached a certain point or due to “issues”. If you watch the video carefully the two raptors that cut out do so immediately after sudden and harsh gimble actions. Will be interesting to find out. Waiting now for SN9! 😊
Elon did comment that the engines performed as planned. Watch closely, you can see the gimbal motion is in response to the engine shutdowns, as the centre of thrust suddenly changes.