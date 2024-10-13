NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

SpaceX Lands Starship Booster, Hits Capsule Target

SpaceX’s fifth launch of its Starship system included the successful recovery of the first-stage booster.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screenshot

SpaceX succeeded with its most audacious feat to date, using mechanical arms deployed from its Texas launch tower to capture and hold the enormous Starship booster a few minutes after it launched a capsule to space. The 250-foot booster hovered above the Boca Chica launch pad before settling into the waiting arms of the tower in an unprecedented engineering and space exploration feat just about 8:32 a.m. EDT on Sunday. About 65 minutes later, the Starship capsule achieved its goal with a successful reentry and hover over the Indian Ocean before it was allowed to explode and crash. "Big step towards making life multiplanetary was made today," SpaceX founder Elon Musk wrote in an X post after the booster landing.

It was the fifth launch of the Starship system, which will first be used to carry astronauts on a NASA Artemis mission to be the first humans to visit the moon since the 1970s. In the future, the system is intended to take humans for the first direct exploration of Mars. There was jubilation at SpaceX Mission Control as the remarkable series of events played out. "Are you kidding me!" SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot added from the launch site. "Even in this day and age, what we just saw, that looked like magic."

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Boeing Announces Layoffs, 777X Delay
Aviation NewsBoeing Announces Layoffs, 777X DelayRuss Niles
FAA Publishes Rule Removing CFI Expiration Dates
Aviation NewsFAA Publishes Rule Removing CFI Expiration DatesAmelia Walsh
Investigation Underway Following Crash Near Catalina Airport
Aviation NewsInvestigation Underway Following Crash Near Catalina AirportAmelia Walsh
Aviation Coalition Proposes Measures To Prevent Unapproved Parts
Aviation NewsAviation Coalition Proposes Measures To Prevent Unapproved PartsAmelia Walsh
Air Canada Pilots Approve New Contract
Aviation NewsAir Canada Pilots Approve New ContractAmelia Walsh
‘Operation Helo’ Aids Victims Of Hurricane Helene
Aviation News‘Operation Helo’ Aids Victims Of Hurricane HeleneMark Phelps