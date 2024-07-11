Starliner Astronauts Go Live From The ISS To Reiterate Their Confidence

This morning, NASA astronauts and Boeing Starliner test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams conducted a live video press conference from the International Space Station (ISS). They acknowledged the challenges the Starliner faced with disabled reaction control system (RCS) jets and degraded thrust from the propulsion engines. With no clear schedule for their return, they expressed confidence in the test process and the engineering prowess of their ground team.

Both praised the Starliner for its docking capability with the degraded controls and the earthbound team currently working to troubleshoot the problems from the White Sands, New Mexico, test facility. Wilmore described initial operational checks after launch as going “unbelievably well,” with the automatic controls operating with “truly amazing precision.”

Williams emphasized the bright side of the extended stay at the ISS, including the opportunity to borrow crew members to try out the additional seating capacity and environmental control systems in the Starliner spacecraft. “We are comfortable with more people,” she said. She also noted the chance to practice for the use of the Starliner as a “safe haven,” should the ISS develop problems. Williams reiterated that “this is a test flight. We expected to find things, and we did.”

Major television network and print journalists’ questions focused on the astronauts’ confidence in the capability of the Starliner to get them home, given its challenges with helium leaks and disabled RCS jets. One even described the Starliner as “snakebit.” Wilmore reiterated his confidence with the ground team, describing them as “friends” and reminding journalists, “We trust them. This is a world of test. It’s the nature of what we do. We’re staying here to collect the data we need.”