Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Now Starliner Is Making A Funny Noise

Strange pulsing sound heard in ship’s speaker.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Image: Boeing

When it leaves the International Space Station next Friday, Boeing's troubled Starliner crew capsule may not be going quietly into the night. The spacecraft started making a funny noise on Saturday shortly after it was announced that Boeing would attempt to return the vehicle autonomously to Earth on Sept. 6. Astronaut Butch Wilmore, who rode Starliner to the ISS three months ago on an eight day mission with Suni Williams, heard a strange pulsing noise coming through a speaker that he played for mission control. "Alright Butch, that one came through," capcom told Wilmore. "It was kind of like a pulsing noise, almost like a sonar ping." A recording of the sound was posted by Michigan meteorologist Rob Dale.

As of Sunday evening there was no update on the source of the sound or whether it will affect the tentative schedule for recovery of the capsule. Starline has to leave to make room for a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that will bring two astronauts to the ISS later in September. It was supposed to carry four people but the mission has been changed to include Wilmore and Williams. They will replace the two crew left behind and work on the ISS until February when they will finally hitch a ride home.

Meanwhile, Starliner's recovery attempt is by no means routine. The software had to be changed to accommodate the crewless re-entry. Starliner was designed to always have people onboard and the decision to send it back to Earth unoccupied had not been envisioned. That decision was made last week when NASA decided it wasn't safe to send Williams and Wilmore home on it. Starliner has suffered helium leaks and thruster failures since launching on June 13. It is planned to parachute to the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico after re-entry.

T

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Pilot Takes Future Drone On First Flight
Aviation NewsPilot Takes Future Drone On First FlightRuss Niles
California Legislature Passes Leaded Avgas Ban
Aviation NewsCalifornia Legislature Passes Leaded Avgas BanRuss Niles
Boom Supersonic XB-1 Completes Successful Second Test Flight
Aviation NewsBoom Supersonic XB-1 Completes Successful Second Test FlightAmelia Walsh
Ukrainian F-16 Destroyed In Crash Just Weeks After Arrival
Aviation NewsUkrainian F-16 Destroyed In Crash Just Weeks After ArrivalAmelia Walsh
NTSB Issues Safety Alert For Multi-Engine Pilots Regarding Partial Engine Failures
Aviation NewsNTSB Issues Safety Alert For Multi-Engine Pilots Regarding Partial Engine FailuresAmelia Walsh
Aircraft Wreckage Found In Lake Huron 17 Years After Crash
Aviation NewsAircraft Wreckage Found In Lake Huron 17 Years After CrashAmelia Walsh