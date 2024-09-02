Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Starliner Noise Silenced

Com system feedback caused pulsing sound.

Russ Niles
Image: Boeing

In space no one can hear Starliner pulse anymore. The cause of the strange pulsing noise in one of the speakers on the Boeing crew capsule reported by astronaut Butch Wilmore on Saturday has been found and turned off. "The feedback from the speaker was the result of an audio configuration between the space station and Starliner," NASA said in an X post. "The speaker feedback Wilmore reported has no technical impact to the crew, Starliner, or station operations, including Starliner’s uncrewed undocking from the station no earlier than Friday, Sept. 6."

The exchange between Wilmore and Mission Control about the sound was recorded and posted on a space forum and attracted significant attention online. But NASA said in the Monday statement its discovery and disposition were routine. "The space station audio system is complex, allowing multiple spacecraft and modules to be interconnected, and it is common to experience noise and feedback," NASA said. "The crew is asked to contact mission control when they hear sounds originating in the comm system." NASA and Boeing will try to send the capsule back to Earth autonomously as early as Friday after it was deemed too risky to put Wilmore and crewmate Suni Williams aboard. Starliner has to leave the ISS to make room for a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that will eventually take them home.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
