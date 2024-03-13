Student Pilot Totals Increase, Female Participation Up

The number of student pilots in the U.S. increased by 36,888 in 2023, up from 30,385 in the previous year. Statistics released by the FAA to coincide with the International Women’s Day continued to show incremental growth in interest in aviation with 7,102 women taking the first step compared with 5,566 in 2022. The stats also revealed that both sexes are taking it up ever later in life with the average age of all student pilots going up to 35.2 in 2023 compared to 35.1 the previous year. It continues a trend that started in 2010 when the average student age was 31.4. It should be noted that student pilot stats must be considered separately from certificated numbers because the FAA stopped expiring student pilot permits in 2016 and because many don’t cancel them when they leave flying without gaining a certificate.

Meanwhile the total number of certificated pilots in the U.S. increased by 14,124 to 490,470 and 3,287 of those were women, accounting for 6.8 percent of the total pilot population. Of that total, 174,113 active ATPs were listed (up 7,375) and 9,071 female ATPs were counted (up 865) meaning 5.2 percent of ATPs are women. All pilot categories showed at least some increase in numbers over the year except for the recreational certificate. Only 71 recreational certificates were issued in 2023, down from 79 in 2022. There were 220 recreational certificates issued in 2014.