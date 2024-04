Garmin recently announced its new VHF navcomm radios that nicely complement its line of compact touchscreen GPS navigators. Sporting a crisp, high-resolution display, they are nicely equipped with a variety of handy features and a smart feature set. It was showing the radio off at Sun ‘n Fun 2024 in Florida and Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano got a product tour from Garmin’s Jim Alpiser.