Swift Says 100R Distribution Planned For 2025

Swift Fuels says it will begin commercial distribution of its 100R unleaded avgas sometime in 2025. The company recently earned an STC for the fuel and airframe on R and S-model Cessna 172s with fuel injected Lycoming IO-360 engines. It also had its fuel specification go through the ASTM balloting process on August 29 and there were concerns raised about the testing parameters and formulation of the fuel.

AVweb has a copy of the results of the balloting and is currently analyzing the comments made by members of the unleaded fuel committee that is assessing it. We received the balloting documents by way of a member of the committee with the understanding that they were public information. When we asked Swift CEO Chris d'Acosta for comment on the the concerns raised he issued a statement and followed it up with a note telling us they are protected by copyright and for use only by ASTM members. We are clarifying the status of the documents before reporting on them in more detail. Meanwhile, here are both statements from d'Acosta in response to our request for comment on the balloting results.

Oct. 6- ASTM ballots are an important part of the industry consensus building process.

Our recent ballot included over 500 pages of technical data which sometimes requires clarifications and feedback. That’s entirely normal.

We have over 80 companies (oil & gas companies, engine OEMs, airframe OEMs, fuel distributors, fuel labs, regulators, military, international experts, etc.) on our ASTM task force.

The “results” come from the adjudication process which is underway now. This takes time to complete.

These results will be useful for all 225,000+ US piston-powered aircraft including those FAA-Certificated and those classified as Experimental.

Swift Fuels openly supports the ASTM process and appreciates the collaboration we have received from our many task force members.

We value the process, and we learn from technical input received across the global aviation fuels industry.

The ASTM International process is used as the de facto standard in US for Auto Gasoline, Jet Fuel, SAF, 100LL avgas, UL94 avgas, Diesel Fuel, and other fuels.

BTW, Swift Fuels has successfully adjudicated 2 prior ASTM International production specifications balloted with our task force members.

At a forum 18 months ago in Coral Gables Florida hosted by AOPA, the EAGLE leadership (Industry and FAA) reiterated their support for ASTM International.

We know the ASTM process. We support the ASTM process.

I do not know why anyone would send a ballot to AvWeb (sic) while the adjudication process is underway. This is extremely odd.

I suppose whoever sent it to AvWeb (sic) must not value the industry consensus process.

I can tell you that with proper time and attention to detail, the ASTM International process works.

Oct. 7-Upon approval of our ASTM International production specification for 100R, coupled with our FAA-certificated engines and airframes (via STC), our 100R unleaded avgas will become commercially available across the US marketplace.

At Swift Fuels, we plan to initiate the roll-out of 100R unleaded avgas across North America beginning in 2025.

We will make targeted announcements to our avgas customers at appropriate times – coupled with public announcements to keep the broader industry informed.

We currently have over 80 Swift Fuels Ambassadors who will be helping us manage local communications as the 100R unleaded avgas deployment timing approaches.