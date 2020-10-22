Tecnam P2010 TDI Receives EASA Type Certificate

Tecnam announced on Wednesday that its diesel P2010 TDI has received its type certificate from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The TDI is based on Tecnam’s avgas-burning P2010, which was certified in 2015. As previously reported by AVweb, Tecnam officially introduced the model last May.

“The certification of a new aircraft is always a great achievement for us and for the aviation community, especially when it involves the best professionals of the Authority and from our company, setting the latest standard for safety and innovation,” said Tecnam CEO Paolo Pascale. “The P Twenty-Ten remains a modern aircraft for flight schools and private owners. And now, with the Continental JetA1/Diesel engine, the P2010 TDI is simply the ‘ideal aircraft’, combining a modern, sleek, ‘green’ design with consistent, robust power.”

The four-seat Tecnam P2010 TDI, which has an all carbon fiber fuselage with metal wings and stabilator, is powered by the Jet A-1/diesel-burning Continental CD-170 engine. The aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of 136 knots, range of 1050 NM and useful load of 805 pounds. It comes equipped with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and is priced at around $412,000.