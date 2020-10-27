Tecnam, Rolls-Royce Partner On Electric Commuter

Italy-based aircraft manufacturer Tecnam has announced that it will partner with Rolls-Royce to develop an all-electric passenger aircraft. According to the company, the twin-motor “P-Volt” will be designed for short and medium range commuter routes along with cargo, medical evacuation and special mission operations. The commuter version is expected to carry up to nine passengers.

“TECNAM is proud to announce the P-Volt design and development,” sai Tecnam CEO Paolo Pascale Langer. “We all need to commit our efforts towards systems that contribute to decarbonization. By combining efficiency and renewable energy into the futuristic propulsion system, we will not only reduce costs, but also grant a greener future to our passion for flying.”

Tecnam noted that it is also partnering with undisclosed “major worldwide aviation players, including North American and European airlines” for the P-Volt’s development. Target performance numbers for the electric commuter have not yet been announced. In addition to the P-Volt, Tecnam and Rolls-Royce are working together on the High Power High Scalability Aircraft Hybrid Powertrain (H3PS) project, which is developing a hybrid-electric version of the four-seat Tecnam P2010.