Tennessee Lawmakers Propose Legislation Banning ‘Chemtrails’

On Monday, the Tennessee Senate passed a bill prohibiting “the intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight …” In other words, the bill would make it against the law to dispense “chemtrails” over Tennessee.
SB 2691/HB 2063, sponsored by Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston, and Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, has yet to move on for consideration by the House. Whether it will pass to become law is unclear. The House was set to review the legislation yesterday. No word yet on any conclusions.
According to language in the Senate bill, there is “documentation” that “the federal government or other entities acting on the federal government’s behalf or at the federal government’s request may conduct geoengineering experiments by intentionally dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere, and those activities may occur within the State of Tennessee.”
The source of the documentation is not clear. In contrast, a research group at Harvard University published a report that includes the category heading, “There is no evidence for the existence of chemtrails.” The report continues: “If there really were a large-scale program dumping material from aircraft at the scale described, there would have to be a large operating program to manufacture, load and disperse materials. If such a program existed at the scale required to explain the claimed amount of chemtrails, it would require thousands or perhaps tens of thousands of people. It would be extraordinarily hard to keep such a program secret because it would be so easy for a single individual in the program to reveal it using leaked documents, photographs or actual hardware.”
When I read the text of this bill, it doesn’t scream conspiracy theory “chem trails” BS, it makes me think more of cloud seeding or other similar experiments/climate engineering which is absolutely a real thing that has been and is being researched and tested (though not being implemented on a grand scale).
This article to me is what is promoting conspiracy theories and division by proposing the bill is totally non-sensical and “proving” that any bill that a [insert opposing political party member] is dumb and stupid. Typical media bias.
Not suggesting the bill is a good bill, but it sure doesn’t seem as absurd and conspiratorial as the author of this article suggests.
In the grand theater of politics, where science often plays the understudy to spectacle, some LOWER-BASE POLITICIANS seem to be auditioning for the lead role in “Attack of the Chemtrails!” Ignoring the chorus of scientific consensus, they’re wooing a select audience by drafting laws against these mythical threats. Perhaps aiming for a standing ovation from the anti-establishment seats, they champion individual liberties against the phantom menace with a zeal that’d make a coonhound on a raccoon’s trail look lackadaisical. The plot thickens, but will the critics rave or pan their performance? Bless their hearts, only time will tell.
One would be aghast at the flood of stupid bills proposed every day in our fifty state legislatures. With a few notable exceptions (looking at you Alabama and Texas, but you’ve got plenty of company) enough thoughtful legislators will manage to torpedo the most egregious bills (out of sheer embarrassment, if nothing else) and they’ll never get to a governor’s desk. I suspect that someone will take this bill’s sponsors aside, gently explain a little bit of atmospheric science and federal pre-emption (at a third-grade level), administer well-deserved dope-slaps, and quash the bill.
Reading the headline:
“Lawmakers Propose Legislation Banning Chemtrails”
Squared. A NUTTY subject to be addressed when SO many pressing problems are being ignored 🙁
Obviously, some lobbyist got to these dudes?
Generally, geoengineering measures that aim to shield the earth from sunlight are currently viewed as an emergency solution to avoid exceeding the Paris accord’s 1.5 degree C limit, and roundly criticized by the climate community.
Ironically, this could be an issue that unites the clown show who believes that chemtrails exist and also don’t give a rat’s patoot about the environment, and those of us who actually care about global climate change.
That’s funny – most of the people I encounter espousing the “chemtrails” theory are committed climate cultists.
Except that it applies to operations emitting chemicals “with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight …”
The purpose of the power plant is to make power; the purpose of the coal-rolling pickup is to annoy. Neither would be affected.
Unlike the majority of readers I took the opportunity to read this bill to include SA0653 and the Fiscal Memorandum. Nowhere in this bill or amendment 1 does it mention chemtrails. The bill is an environmental bill that added air quality protection.
True. But the language used in Amendment 1 of SB2691 and the Fiscal Memo could easily fit the dictionary definition of ‘chemtrails’. Since the term ‘chemtrails’ is a conspiracy theorist born word, it wouldn’t be good optics for a state political body to actually use it in the verbiage of legislation.
Best I can see in the bill is that it bans crazies from wanting to introduce weather modifications associated with their “the global warming crisis” agenda.
Unfortunately, the link to the bill is geolocation blocked for me in the UK. I was able to read “The Tennessean” report and fact-check. According to that site, the bill posits the existence of chemtrails, which of course are a fiction.
And they’re going to get around the constitutional Federal preemption of airspace how?
I don’t believe that any Federal preemption of airspace applies to environmental laws.
They are not seeking to regulate where or when planes may fly; they are seeking to ban “the intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, […] with the express purpose of affecting temperature…”
[Note the “express purpose” clause. As presented, this would not affect the leaded avgas controversy.]
Once the Bill is passed, then “they” will define “Chemtrails” as whatever they don’t like. I truthfully would expect more from a political wing claiming to be “conservative”.
Voters truly get the politicians they deserve.
I’m ashamed to say I live in Tennessee and saw the other day where these Bozos presented this bill. It’s about them showing to their loony constituents, “Look what I’ve done. And I’m headlines in the newspaper and TV now.” As with most, it is all about them being recognized and standing out. And yes, don’t guess anyone explain to them that the State doesn’t own or regulate airspace above it.
Are these not the same folks that tried to legislate PI to be 3?
No, that was Indiana, back in 1897, and the bill actually addressed the problem of “squaring the circle”. The bill stemmed from the work of a country doctor named Goodwin who was a decidely ametuer mathmatician. His solution required redefining pi as 3.2, or 4, or your choice of up to four other values along the way.
The bill was unanimously passed by the House but quickly died in the Senate.
Of more recent note was an April Fool’s ‘news release’ from 1998 which claimed that Alabama was passing a law setting pi = 3. As detailed by snopes.com:
“Written by Mark Boslough as an April Fool’s parody on legislative and school board attacks on evolution in New Mexico, the author took real statements from New Mexican legislators and school board members supporting creationism and recast them into a fictional account detailing how Alabama legislators had passed a law calling for the value of pi to be set to the “Biblical value” of 3.0.”
[snopes.com/fact-check/alabamas-slice-of-pi]
Are we confusing Chemtrails with Contrails here? The editors decided to post a photo of the latter for some reason.
Let the bill move forward and pass. Other states will follow and then we will all be safe.
How do you know what is in the trails? IF chemtrails are real (no, I’m not a believer), then they would look /exactly/ like contrails.
Kinda seems like you’re more interested in sniping at the editors than in commenting on the content…
The problem is how we elect our legislators. Our current system gives us the crazies from both parties. Eliminating gerrymandering and implementing some form of ranked choice voting would help us get more reasonable and qualified leaders which would reduce the # of ridiculous bills like this one.
The controversy around Amendment #1 centers on its ambiguous wording, which has unintentionally aligned it with the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory.
The amendment’s goal is to prohibit intentional weather manipulation, but its failure to explicitly address or dismiss “chemtrails” leaves room for misinterpretation. This vagueness is particularly problematic in the context of an election period, where the language could be exploited for political advantage.
With a Republican majority in both the Tennessee Senate and House, the related Senate Bill 2691 stands a strong chance of passing, potentially fueling further misuse of the amendment’s language amidst sensitive political climates.
The situation underscores the critical need for clarity in legislative language to avoid lending unintentional support to unfounded theories and to prevent off-the-wall political manipulations, and unintended consequences.
As a long time resident of Tennessee I can attest that the Republican members of the legislature, comprising the “super-majority” are actually dumber than this bill would indicate.
And I thought the aviation community was, on average, slightly more intelligent than the general population…
Sorry everyone, but whether intentional or not, this article deeply misrepresents this bill. The conspiracy theory about “chemtrails” is typically understood to refer to nefarious “mind control” or other unhealthy chemicals put into the air by governments to subdue the people. We all understand that is bogus. This Tennessee bill is something entirely different and refers to climate-mitigation techniques, which certainly has been proposed in the US, and is actually being used around the world. I went to a Continental engine rebuilding school with some gentlemen who were hired by the South African government to do tests on climate mitigation through aerial dispersion of chemicals – and this was many years ago. Agree with the bill or not, this is not a “conspiracy theory” or an entirely unreasonable proposition.
The bill is less about airspace and more about the sky in general. Nothing in the Constitution directly references attempts to geoengineer through atmospheric means, so when all manner of proposed lunacy is given cred by attaching “because muh climate crisis”, and then enabled by, for instance, a regime that allows a surveillance balloon operated by a foreign power to complete its mission before “doing something about it,” a State may address the issue through legislation. A pre-emptive measure based on the principle of “just because you can doesn’t mean you should” which is often ignored when purportedly “noble” ends justify half-baked means.
In other news, Attn. Paris Accordions – Simon Bar-Sinister called; he wants his weather machine back.
Geoengineering, HA! What could possibly go wrong with that?
I’m afraid I am guilty of knowing too much about science, physics, chemistry and aerospace, which makes me sad to think of the company I keep considering all the idiots, morons, fools and tools in these threads of nattering nabobs of politicism. Engineering training deals with the exact sciences. That sort of exactness makes for truth and conscience. It might be good for the world if more men had that sort of mental start in life even if they did not pursue the profession. ― Herbert Hoover
Except cloud seeding with silver nitrate in droughts, or to stop hail presumably.
The bill may or may not be necessary, but it is free and it might just flush out some roaches if some light is shined upon them. Where as do we want chemtrails? So why not a bill against the use of them?