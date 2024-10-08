Hurricane-Hunting P3 Experiences Severe Tubulence

The crew of an NOAA Lockheed WP-3D Orion weathered the worst of Hurricane Milton's severe turbulence over the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) two “hurricane hunter” Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Milton as it approached the Florida coast. Video from on board the four-engine turboprop has been making the internet rounds.