Hurricane-Hunting P3 Experiences Severe Tubulence
Remarkable video from aboard a Lockheed Orion illustrates the intensity of Hurricane Milton.
One of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) two “hurricane hunter” Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Milton as it approached the Florida coast. Video from on board the four-engine turboprop has been making the internet rounds.
Members of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corp struggled with severe turbulence aboard the Orion as scientists gathered data on wind speed, temperature, record-low pressure, and humidity. As of Tuesday afternoon, the hurricane was downgraded to Category 4 status from Category 5. Still, the 155-mph winds represent a significant threat to the west-central coastal area of Florida with storm surges of 10 feet or more expected upon landfall, which is expected tomorrow afternoon (September 9).